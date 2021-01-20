Menu Search Log in

Woods undergoes another back surgery; will miss upcoming tourneys

Golfing legend Tiger Woods, whose career has been derailed because of ongoing back issues, has recently undergone a fifth back surgery. Woods will miss the next two tournaments in which he had planned to compete.

Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour.

Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the U.S. Open again in June.

He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host.

