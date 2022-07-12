 | Tue, Jul 12, 2022
Woods unsure how many Opens he has left at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods continues to recover from his leg injury as he heads to St. Andrews for the British Open this week. Whether he'll return after this year is uncertain.

July 12, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust golf championship at 3TPC Boston on August 20, 2020 in Norton, MA. Photo by (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Whether it’s on Friday or Sunday, Tiger Woods will cross over the Swilcan Bridge for the final time in the British Open at St. Andrews.

He just doesn’t know if that means this year or forever.

“Who knows?” Woods said Tuesday, unwilling to contemplate a future in golf he knows so little about. The Open isn’t likely to return to the Old Course for at least four years, probably a bit longer. Woods is 46 and with what he described as “a lot of hardware” in his right leg that was pieced back together following his February 2021 car crash.

