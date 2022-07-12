Woods unsure how many Opens he has left at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Whether it’s on Friday or Sunday, Tiger Woods will cross over the Swilcan Bridge for the final time in the British Open at St. Andrews.

He just doesn’t know if that means this year or forever.

“Who knows?” Woods said Tuesday, unwilling to contemplate a future in golf he knows so little about. The Open isn’t likely to return to the Old Course for at least four years, probably a bit longer. Woods is 46 and with what he described as “a lot of hardware” in his right leg that was pieced back together following his February 2021 car crash.