World champ looks ahead as Olympic push begins

With less than two months until the Winter Olympics, Nathan Chen is getting ready for the last big push before the games start. Chen, a figure skater is looking to bring home gold.

December 23, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Winner Nathan Chen of the US (right) and bronze medallists Vincent Zhou of the US (left) pose with their national flags during the men's free skating competition of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama on March 23, 2019. (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Few if any athletes have had a run — well, a skate — like Nathan Chen since 2018.

Chen finished fifth in the men’s figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games, following a fiasco of a short program for 17th place with a rousing free skate that he won to lift him near the medals podium. Since then, Chen took gold at every competition until Skate America this past October. That includes three world titles, the only two Grand Prix finals held, and the three most recent of his five consecutive U.S. championships.

His stumble to third place at Skate America was a shock to the system. Maybe not of Chen’s system, but to the rest of the figure skating world.

