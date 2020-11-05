Menu Search Log in

Wrestlers get high rankings early

Iola's Logan Brown is ranked first and Trent Jones second in their respective wrestling divisions in Class 4A by a preseason vote of the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. The winter sports season begins in December.

Iola’s Logan Brown celebrates after being crowned region champion on Saturday in Garnett. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Iola High wrestler Logan Brown made a name for himself by storming his way last February to the Class 4A heavyweight wrestling title.

Now, the IHS senior will open the 2020-21 campaign as the state’s top 4A wrestler.

Preseason rankings were announced earlier this week by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

