Wrestlers get high rankings early

Iola High wrestler Logan Brown made a name for himself by storming his way last February to the Class 4A heavyweight wrestling title.
Now, the IHS senior will open the 2020-21 campaign as the state’s top 4A wrestler.
Preseason rankings were announced earlier this week by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives