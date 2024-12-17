Wrestlers go for gold

COFFEYVILLE — If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, gold may be a close second at Humboldt High School.

A team of Lady Cub wrestlers secured four weight class championships Friday at a tournament hosted by Coffeyville’s Field Kindley High School.

Humboldt’s Lilli Reeder (98-105 pounds), Jorden Hency (114-119), Carlie Weilert (133-134) and Braylynn Watson (163-168) all pinned each of their three opponents to win gold.

Tack on runner-up finishes by Willow LaCrone, Taevyn Baylor, Rylee Woods and Savannah Koch, and you have the makings of another powerhouse performance by the HHS wrestling program.

IOLA HIGH also sent a pair of wrestlers, Addilyn Wacker and Gabreal Briggs, to Coffeyville. Each secured third in her weight class, Wacker at 126-130 pounds, and Briggs at 133-134.

Coffeyville Mixer

Iola

Addilyn Wacker, third at 126-130

— Ma’Kiah Collins, Cherryvale, def. Wacker, fall 1:20

— Pyper Lough, Frontenac, def. Wacker, fall 4:16

— Wacker def. Irene Fernandez, Coffeyville, 11-0

Gabreal Briggs, third at 133-134

— Jenna Westhoff, Chanute, def. Briggs, fall 3:14

— Briggs def. Bailey Henderson, Independence, fall 3:13

— Carlie Weilert, Humboldt, def. Briggs, fall :50