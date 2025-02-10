Yates Center blowout sets up TRL showdown

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s Wildcats continued their ascension up the Three Rivers League standings Friday, with a 50-21 win over Southern Coffey County.

The win gives the Wildcats (6-11) three wins in their last four games.

“It was an easy night to be excited,” Yates Center head coach Lane Huffman said. “The gym was full for the Homecoming celebration. Our boys brought the energy early and kept it through the end. Every player on the roster logged some minutes tonight. It was a good team win.”

The Wildcats roared to a 13-4 lead after one quarter. The margin grew to 30-10 at the break and 43-18 after three quarters.

Jarrett Birk led the way with 11 points, followed by Marcus Cummings with eight. Gavin Busteed and Ben Cook followed with seven points each. Evan McVey notched five, Eric Zajac four, Keegan Tadlock three, Micol Dixon and Blake Cuppy two and Jake Smoot with one.

Yates Center hosts Marmaton Valley Tuesday and visits St. Paul Friday before wrapping up the regular season at home against Crest Feb. 21.

“Hopefully this can be turned into some momentum carrying us forward,” Huffman said. “Hopefully our best basketball is ahead of us.”

YATES CENTER’S girls also came home with a 37-12 victory to improve to 3-12 on the season. The Wildcat girls hosted Oswego Monday and will host Northern Heights Tuesday before visiting St. Paul Friday and wrapping up its regular season at home Feb. 21 against Crest.