YATES CENTER — Cash Cummings, Jayston Rice and Sean Hurst scored 10 points apiece Thursday as Yates Center High topped Marmaton Valley, 47-31, in the second round of Yates Center’s midseason tournament.

Yates Center wrapped up tournament play Friday against Crest in fifth-place, while Marmaton Valley took on St. Paul.

Results from Friday’s action were not available by press time and will be posted online and in Monday’s Register.