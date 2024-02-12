Yates Center busts into win column

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High broke into the win column in a big way Friday, putting together a 16-0 run to break open a close game with Southern Coffey County on the way to a 50-20 victory.

“It was nice to find ourselves on the winning side of things,” Wildcat head coach Lane Huffman said. “Everybody on the roster got into the game and contributed. The boys brought a patience on the offensive side of the ball that we’ve been looking for all year. We’ve had some games where we would do it for a little while, then speed up or settle. Tonight we took our time and found the shots we wanted.”

Yates Center scored the last six points of the first quarter to extend a 9-7 lead to 15-7 advantage. Another 10 straight points, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman Colton Burkholder, made it 25-7.