Yates Center cashes in on late trey to win at buzzer

HUMBOLDT — March Madness came four days early for Yates Center High.

The Wildcats erased a nine-point, second-half deficit, with sophomore guard Cash Cummings dealing the knockout punch, a 23-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun Humboldt High, 57-54.

The buzzer-beater caps the regular season for both teams, who tip off Class 2A Substate Tournament play Monday evening. Humboldt (9-9) hosts Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan. Yates Center, winner of six straight, takes an 11-6 record into the playoffs, where it will host Central Heights.