Yates Center defeats MV Junior High football

YATES CENTER — The hometown football squad prevailed in the battle of the Wildcats Thursday as Yates Center Middle School defeated Marmaton Valley Junior High, 58-12.

The game ended once the spread reached 46 points early in the third quarter.

“They clearly had the better team in this affair,” Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “Tackling was an issue for us again tonight. We ran our offense much better last week. Much can be learned from this game if we choose to do so. I am hoping this humbles us and helps us get to work.”