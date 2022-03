UNIONTOWN — Yates Center High’s girls battled to the bitter end Monday, but saw their season end with a 36-31 loss to host Uniontown in the opening round of the Class 2A Substate Tournament.

“The girls played their hearts out. We just didn’t come out on top,” Wildcat head coach Abbie Collins said.

Uniontown threatened to break the game open early, draining a trio of 3-pointers after one quarter to lead 13-6.