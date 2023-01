MOUND CITY — The Yates Center High boys fought their tails off against a tough Jayhawk-Linn squad but ultimately fell short in their quest for a victory on Monday, 46-38.

The Wildcats (1-11; 0-4) came out sharp in the first half by keeping a high level of intensity while also playing calm and unforced basketball.

Yates Center led much of the game until the fourth quarter when Jayhawk-Linn erupted with 16 points.