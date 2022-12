YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys was upended by Cherryvale at home on Friday, 57-31.

Yates Center (1-3) was hurt by their poor shooting from the floor and their inability to halt Cherryvale’s top scorers.

Cherryvale’s Chargers jumped out to a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, led by Stetson Schafer’s pair of three’s and Brock Robertson’s pair of two-pointers.