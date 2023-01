YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys were again short-handed in a tough loss to Southeast-Cherokee on Tuesday night, 72-22.

The Wildcats (1-6) were forced to rely on four varsity players in their loss to a quality Southeast squad that carries with them a top notch coach in Dan Wall, Wildcat head coach Lane Huffman said.

Yates Center ‘s lack of experience showed, he said.