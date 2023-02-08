 | Wed, Feb 08, 2023
Yates Center slips to St. Paul

The Yates Center High boys allowed St. Paul to have their way in the third quarter in a loss for the Wildcats on Tuesday. Other than the third quarter catastrophe, Yates Center played really well.

February 8, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Yates Center’s Cash Cummings (11) drives toward the basket against a Cherryvale defender in the War on 54 tournament. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

ST. PAUL — The Yates Center High boys let a rough third quarter get the best of them in a 57-41 loss to St. Paul on Tuesday. 

The Wildcats (3-12) got down early St. Paul scored 11 points in the first behind Trey Peters’ couple of three’s. Cash Cummings also scored five including a three. Yates Center trailed at the end of the first, 11-5. 

The Wildcats got into the game in the second quarter when Emmit Brittain hit a three and banked in a layup and Emmet George scored four to come within four points, 23-14. 

