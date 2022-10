PLEASANTON — The Yates Center High School volleyball team traveled to Pleasanton on Tuesday to face off in a tri-school meet.

The Wildcats (10-16; 3-4) won their first matchup against Oswego in two sets, 25-19 and 25-12.

“We had everything clicking together and played very well in a fresh rotation,” said Yates Center head coach Carrie Cummings.