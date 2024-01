Anderson County High’s Caitlyn Foltz and Brayden Wheat had a night for the ages Tuesday.

Foltz — one of the top girls on the hardwood in the state — drilled 11 3-pointers as the Bulldogs opened the War on 54 Tournament with a 79-10 win over Yates Center.

Anderson County kept up the pressure from the outset, racing to a 41-1 lead at the break.