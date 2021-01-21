Menu Search Log in

Yates Center squads open tourney with wins over Crest

Tournament week in Yates Center began with the Wildcat squads sweeping past Crest on Tuesday. The tournament resumes play tonight and Friday.

Sports

January 21, 2021 - 9:03 AM

Yates Center’s Sean Hurst (20) secures the ball in front of Crest’s Kobey Miller (31) and Tyson Hermreck (21) Tuesday. Courtesy photo

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s basketball teams proved to be rather inhospitable hosts, at least on the basketball court, as the school opened its midseason tournament.

The Wildcat boys took the early lead, then erased any doubt to the outcome with a monster third quarter in defeating Crest, 56-30, on Tuesday.

Yates Center’s girls also were victorious, defeating the Lady Lancers, 37-29.

