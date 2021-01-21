Yates Center squads open tourney with wins over Crest

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s basketball teams proved to be rather inhospitable hosts, at least on the basketball court, as the school opened its midseason tournament.

The Wildcat boys took the early lead, then erased any doubt to the outcome with a monster third quarter in defeating Crest, 56-30, on Tuesday.

Yates Center’s girls also were victorious, defeating the Lady Lancers, 37-29.