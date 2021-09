ST. PAUL — Make it three wins in a row for Yates Center High to open the 2021 football season.

The Wildcats have made it look easy, outscoring its three opponents by a combined 162-26, including Friday’s 52-6 romp over St. Paul.

Yates Center has eclipsed the 50-point mark in all three victories, two of which were halted due to Kansas eight-man mercy rules that end games if a point spread exceeds 46 points.