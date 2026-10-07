Yates Center sweeps on the road

ERIE — The Yates Center Wildcats are holding steady in second place in league standings following Tuesday’s sweep of Erie and Central Heights.

In their penultimate contest before Thursday’s regular season finale on the road against Jayhawk-Linn and Uniontown, the Wildcats volleyball squad cruised to victory over the host Erie Red Devils, then bested the Central Heights Vikings in a three-set thriller to put themselves one game away from 20 wins overall.

In the opener, the Wildcats handily defeated the Red Devils with a 25-20, 25-12 sweep. The win marked the…