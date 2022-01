YATES CENTER — Yates Center’s boys got another win Friday night against Uniontown High School to extend the Wildcats’ winning streak to three. The Wildcats won 56-40.

Good defense kept the Eagles at bay for most of the game, while the Wildcat offense went to work, scoring at least 11 points per quarter.

After an explosive 19-point first quarter, Yates Center held a 30-20 lead at halftime.