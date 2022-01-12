 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
YC boys win streak ends vs. Southeast

A three-game Yates Center win streak was snapped by Southeast-Cherokee on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost 74-26 due to a 34 point second half by Southeast.

January 12, 2022 - 10:14 AM

Yates Center's Sean Hurst against Cherryvale. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Yates Center boys saw their three-game winning streak come to a close Tuesday at the hands of Southeast-Cherokee.

The Wildcats started off sluggish and never quite found a groove as the Lancers came out on fire, raining down accurate shots to take a 37-12 lead at the half. The lead for Southeast was punctuated by a 23-point second quarter, while their defense held Yates Center to just 12 points in the entire first half.

Southeast kept their foot on the gas in the second half but Yates Center put together a 10-point third quarter to try and pull back some of the Lancer lead. That offensive outburst would be short-lived, though. Southeast’s defense stiffened in the fourth and held the Wildcats to two points to seal a dominant win over a Yates Center team that has been surging as of late. 

