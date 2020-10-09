YC Wildcats drop 2

Menu Search Log in

October 9, 2020 - 2:45 PM

OSWEGO — Yates Center High’s volleyball team dropped matches to host Oswego and Erie Thursday.

Oswego pulled out a pair of hard-earned sets, 25-20 and 26-24.

Yates Center then fell to Erie, 25-16 and 25-15.

