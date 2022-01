PLEASANTON— A huge game by Sean Hurst propelled Yates Center to a big win over Pleasanton on Friday night. Hurst’s performance was just one of a few factors that got the Wildcats back into the win column.

The Wildcats excelled on both ends, keeping Pleasanton out of the paint on defense, and scoring, almost at will on offense. The Wildcats only led by one after the first quarter, but that lead quickly ballooned by halftime.

The Wildcats were ahead 27-18 at the half.