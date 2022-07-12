 | Tue, Jul 12, 2022
Young guns lead Royals in DH sweep

Bobby Witt Jr., M.J. Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino all had big nights as the Kansas City Royals swept a doubleheader Monday from Detroit.

July 12, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 Monday night for a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in two runs as the Royals beat the Tigers 3-1.

Witt had a hit in each of the first three innings in the late game, giving him six hits for the doubleheader. He scored twice and stole three bases on the day.

