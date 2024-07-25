Youngster earns Junior Olympic bid

Dax Cloud Cunningham, 7-year-old grandson of Iolan Jeanne Cloud, will race in the upcoming AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C.

Cunningham, who lives in Austin, Texas, with parents Dorian and Alisha, will race next Friday in the 1500-meter run.

“He just loves running long distances,” his grandmother told the Register.

Cunningham narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 800 meters as well, but was disqualified because of a lane infraction.

The Junior Olympics will be held at Truist Stadium at North Carolina A&T State University.

Cunningham is active in track and field, baseball, basketball and karate.

His parents come from an athletic background as well. Mother Alisha was a state cross country qualifier in Oklahoma as a youth. His father, meanwhile, had a potential collegiate baseball career cut short due to injury.

Dax has a younger sister, Selena, 5.