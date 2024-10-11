Youth is served in cross country races

OSAGE CITY — Crest High’s Josie Walter brought home ninth and Peyton Schmidt 10th as the Lady Lancer cross country team competed Thursday in the Osage City Invite.

Walter completed the 5K course at the Osage City Municipal Golf Course in 20 minutes, 57.23 seconds, or about 15 seconds ahead of her junior classmate Schmidt. Crest’s Aubrey Allen added a top-20 finish in 22:50.68.

Crest shined once again at the middle school level as well, with Lynnex Allen taking second in the girls two-mile race, finishing in 13:22.16. Piper Schmidt took seventh.

On the boys’ side, Crest’s Gunner Ellington took 31st with a time of 19:16.61

Humboldt’s runners also were a part of the activities. Anna Heisler led the Lady Cub runners by taking 29th in the 5K. Thatcher Mueller took 75th in the crowded boys varsity race.

Full results follow.

Osage City Invite

High School Girls (5K)

9. Josie Walter, Crest, 20:57.23

10. Peyton Schmidt, Crest, 21:13.85

20. Aubrey Allen, Crest, 22:50.68

29. Anna Heisler, Humboldt, 24:01.10

46. Kallei Robb, Crest, 25:46.14

59. Josey Ellis, Humboldt, 27;41.47

60. Sophia Barlow, Humboldt, 28:23.33