Gov. Kelly urges restraint

Gov. Laura Kelly is asking counties to slow their pace of reopening after several reported increases in COVID-19 cases. The main difference is to limit mass gatherings to no more than 45 people.

June 23, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Photo by Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that communities wait a little bit longer before moving to the next phase of reopening as cornovirus cases increase.

The “Phase Out” stage of Kelly’s Ad Astra reopening plan was set to begin Monday, but Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are now advising communities to stay in Phase 3 for at least two more weeks.

The main difference is that Phase 3 limited mass gatherings to no more than 45 people. The “Phase Out” stage merely urged social distancing but didn’t limit the size of crowds. The ultimate decision, though, rests with local officials.

