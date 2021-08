A gymnasium filled with junior varsity volleyball players — many playing at the high school level for the first time — was the setting for an action-packed Iola Invitational ‘tournament Saturday.

Alana Mader delivers a serve for the Iola High junior varsity volleyball team Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Under the tournament format, each team played two sets per match, regardless of outcome.

Iola’s Mustangs won their first match of the day, 25-18 and 25-23 over Humboldt, before falling to Burlington, 26-24, 25-15.