Man shot by deputies booked in to Allen County Jail

IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who was shot by two sheriff’s deputies at a campground in a tiny southeast Kansas town following an altercation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 41-year-old Edward Bridges, of Chanute, was taken into custody Tuesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Bridges has been booked into the Allen County Jail. He is charged in neighboring Woodson County with aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, criminal carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.