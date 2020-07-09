Menu Search Log in

Man shot by deputies booked in to Allen County Jail

Edward Bridges, 41, Chanute, has been arrested for a number of charges after an incident Friday in which he was shot by Woodson County sheriff's deputies. The shooting occurred July 2 near Neosho Falls.

By

Uncategorized

July 9, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Law enforcement officers kept visitors away from Riverside Park in Neosho Falls Thursday after a pair of Woodson County sheriff's deputies shot a Chanute man during an altercation. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who was shot by two sheriff’s deputies at a campground in a tiny southeast Kansas town following an altercation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 41-year-old Edward Bridges, of Chanute, was taken into custody Tuesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Bridges has been booked into the Allen County Jail. He is charged in neighboring Woodson County with aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, criminal carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Related
July 7, 2020
July 6, 2020
March 31, 2020
February 3, 2010
Trending