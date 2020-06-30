Some players will sit out short season

PHOENIX (AP) — A small group of players, including Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman and Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, have announced they plan to sit out this season. The Minnesota Twins have shuffled their on-field staff to protect the health of some of their older coaches.

As the sport lurches toward a late July start during the coronavirus crisis, roster flexibility and organizational depth will be key.

Zimmerman, who told The Associated Press last week he still was deciding whether to play this year, ultimately said having three young children, including a newborn, and a mother at higher risk because of multiple sclerosis factored into his decision.