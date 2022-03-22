 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb

Ukrainian forces continue to fight Russian efforts to advance on Kyiv and resist efforts to occupy Mariupol. World leaders worry what Russia's Vladimir Putin might do next.

By

March 22, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Ukrainian firefighters work amid the rubble of the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. - At least six people were killed in the bombing. Six bodies were laid out in front of the shopping mall, according to an AFP journalist. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought off continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

“Putin’s back is against the wall,” said U.S. President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe this week to meet with allies. “And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.”

Biden reiterated accusations that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical or biological weapons, though Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has seen no evidence to suggest that such an escalation is imminent.

