4-H Holiday Fun

The City Slickers 4-H Club met on Sunday, Dec. 10. Members started the afternoon by ringing bells for the Salvation Army at Walmart from 1 to 4 p.m. Afterwards, the club held its December meeting at the Riverside Park Community Building. The club voted to move their meeting time from 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month to 7 p.m., beginning with their Jan. 14 meeting. The 12 members present participated in singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” played Duck–Duck-Goose, and rounded off the day with a candy gift exchange.