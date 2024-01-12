 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
4-H Holiday Fun

City Slickers 4-H Club members celebrate the holidays with games

Community

January 12, 2024 - 1:43 PM

City Slickers 4-H member Kyser Nemecek is pictured selecting a gift during the club’s Candy Gift Exchange while Charley Kerr, Moira Springer, Rohan Springer, and Declan Springer look on. Courtesy photo

The City Slickers 4-H Club met on Sunday, Dec. 10. Members started the afternoon by ringing bells for the Salvation Army at Walmart from 1 to 4 p.m. Afterwards, the club held its December meeting at the Riverside Park Community Building. The club voted to move their meeting time from 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month to 7 p.m., beginning with their Jan. 14 meeting.  The 12 members present participated in singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” played Duck–Duck-Goose, and rounded off the day with a candy gift exchange.

