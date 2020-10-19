4-H: Square-B gets busy

The Square-B 4-H Club started their Oct. 12 meeting with competitive volleyball and dodgeball games, along with food around the bonfire. A business meeting followed where 11 members answered rollcall with their extracurricular activities. Elizabeth Lewis was a guest and future member. Katelyn Hicks led the club in singing Happy Birthday to Henry Kramer. Members voted to have a float in the Veterans Day parade.

Kelli Kramer installed the new officers for the coming year. Each officer received a candy bar relevant to their office. Officers are: president, Mary Brown; vice president, Travis Wanker; secretary, Abigail Meiwes; treasurer, Carly Kramer; reporter, Levi Meiwes; song leader, Layla Newkirk; recreation, Maddy Wanker and Katelyn Hicks; parliamentarian, Drake Mathews; and historian, Henry Kramer.

The junior officers are: president, Katelyn Hicks; vice president, Bryce Culbertson; secretary, Joshua Wanker; treasurer, Cassie Hicks; reporter, Scout Mathews; song, Kara Culbertson; recreation, Dominic Newkirk and Lee Wanker; parliamentarian, Kimber Culbertson; and historian, Laura Newkirk.