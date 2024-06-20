Area businesses participated in “620 Day” Thursday morning during. The day is a local marketing effort to support businesses within the 620 area code. Kristin Stotler, left, and Cara Bowen peruse the clothing racks at Audacious Boutique during 620 Day. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

All participating businesses offer special deals throughout the day and will give a portion of their day’s profit to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF).

Other participating businesses include Clock Tower Mercantile, Jock’s Nitch, Alpha Dog Supply Co., Capper Jewelry, The Protein Place, Allen County Farmer’s Market, and the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce.