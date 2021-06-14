 | Mon, Jun 14, 2021
75 years strong

By

Community

June 14, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary members, from left, Maggie Barnett and Pat Spencer stand with VFW Post Commander Doug Northcutt Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Members of LaHarpe’s Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6324 hosted a number of events Saturday to mark the post’s 75th anniversary celebration. Among the participants were:  Post Commander Doug Northcutt, top right, who listens while Maggie Barnett, top left, and Pat Spencer of the VFW Auxiliary speak. Middle, Lee Hursey, State VFW Commander, addresses the audience.  Other activities during the day included a hot dog lunch, kids games through the afternoon and a community dance in the evening. (REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN)

