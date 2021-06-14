75 years strong

Members of LaHarpe’s Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6324 hosted a number of events Saturday to mark the post’s 75th anniversary celebration. Among the participants were: Post Commander Doug Northcutt, top right, who listens while Maggie Barnett, top left, and Pat Spencer of the VFW Auxiliary speak. Middle, Lee Hursey, State VFW Commander, addresses the audience. Other activities during the day included a hot dog lunch, kids games through the afternoon and a community dance in the evening. (REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN)