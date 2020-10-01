Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe VFW scores national recognition

LaHarpe will host fall conference Saturday. On Oct. 8, the National VFW Auxiliary president will visit.

October 1, 2020 - 10:07 AM

The LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post was recently named an All-State Post in honor of its membership and civic engagement. Representing the post are, from left, Kim Swearingen, junior commander, Doug Northcutt, post commander, Don Gay, quartermaster, and Terese Yetzbacher, a service officer. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — A pair of upcoming events will help shine the spotlight on LaHarpe’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

On Saturday, LaHarpe will host the District 3 VFW Fall Conference, the second straight year LaHarpe was chosen as the host site. (Prior to last year, the post had never hosted such an event since it was chartered in 1946.)

District Commander Charlie Cravens and District Auxiliary President Charlene Wilkinson will be on hand to preside over the meetings.

