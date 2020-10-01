LaHarpe VFW scores national recognition

LAHARPE — A pair of upcoming events will help shine the spotlight on LaHarpe’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

On Saturday, LaHarpe will host the District 3 VFW Fall Conference, the second straight year LaHarpe was chosen as the host site. (Prior to last year, the post had never hosted such an event since it was chartered in 1946.)

District Commander Charlie Cravens and District Auxiliary President Charlene Wilkinson will be on hand to preside over the meetings.