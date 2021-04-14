A look back in time – April 1962

Johnny Adams, a native of Iola and nationally known race horse jockey and trainer, has become an original member of the Kansas All Sports Hall of Fame in Wichita. Walter Johnson, professional baseball pitcher born along the Neosho River near Humboldt, was also inducted.

Adams won 3,270 races, including the 1954 Preakness Stakes, and earned purses of $9.7 million during his 23-year career. It earned him a spot in the United States National Museum and Hall of Fame. Adams died in 1995 at age 79.