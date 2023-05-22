Iola Mustangs field seven to state

CHANUTE — Seven Mustangs gutted out Friday’s unseasonably cold weather to qualify for state at the 4A Class regional track and field meet in Chanute.

Jesse Taylor, Jessica Kroenke, Eli Adams, Karingten Hall, Rio Lohman, Mahailie Genoble and Jake Skahan finished in the top four in their running and field events to advance to this weekend’s state competition at Wichita State University.

Iola boys took seventh place as a team and the Iola girls placed eighth. Chanute’s boys earned first place while Labette County’s girls took first as a team.