 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola Mustangs field seven to state

A total of seven Iola High track and field athletes took a top-four placement at the Class 4A regionals in Chanute Friday. Jesse Taylor and Jessica Kroenke led the way with their first place finishes.

By

Sports

May 22, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Iola’s Jesse Taylor, right, leads the pack in the boys 3200-meter run at the Class 4A regional meet in Chanute Friday. Taylor won the race with a time of 10:37:02. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CHANUTE — Seven Mustangs gutted out Friday’s unseasonably cold weather to  qualify for state at the 4A Class regional track and field meet in Chanute.

Jesse Taylor, Jessica Kroenke, Eli Adams, Karingten Hall, Rio Lohman, Mahailie Genoble and Jake Skahan finished in the top four in their running and field events to advance to this weekend’s state competition at Wichita State University.

Iola boys took seventh place as a team and the Iola girls placed eighth. Chanute’s boys earned first place while Labette County’s girls took first as a team. 

Related
May 8, 2023
October 24, 2022
May 28, 2021
May 20, 2019
Most Popular