A look back in time – August 1991

Three Oklahomans were arrested Thursday near Humboldt and charged with harvesting mussels from the Neosho River without a permit. They were caught with a 14-foot john boat filled with mussel shells. Sheriff Ron Moore said several parties of mussel harvesters had been operating in this area. He said the others had permits, which cost $250 each. The shells are exported to Japan where they are used in the cultured pearl business. Eight species of mussels are known to live in the Neosho River in this area. Three are on the endangered species list.

Iola singer Sean Michael will open the 98th Annual Allen County Fair Country and Western Music Show Monday evening. The show features Skip Ewing. In addition, Don Erbert and Mark Hastings of Iola and the Southeast Shavers, an area barbershop chorus, will perform during the fair.