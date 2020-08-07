Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – August 2000

Twenty Years Ago

Community

August 7, 2020 - 11:49 AM

August 2000

Robbie Atkins and Walt Regehr, Jr. won their races in the Aug. 1 primary. Atkins was nominated for sheriff and Regehr for the third district county commission seat by county Republicans.  

*****

July 30, 2020
July 8, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 15, 2020
