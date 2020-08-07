A look back in time – August 2000

August 2000
Robbie Atkins and Walt Regehr, Jr. won their races in the Aug. 1 primary. Atkins was nominated for sheriff and Regehr for the third district county commission seat by county Republicans.
*****
