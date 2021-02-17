A look back in time – February 1951

COLONY — The Koons Feed and Produce store here was completely destroyed last night in the second disastrous fire which has struck Colony during the last 10 days. For a time the entire business district was threatened. The store was owned by Claude Koons who rented the building from the D.M. Davenport estate. It is located on the north side of the main street four doors east of the Post Office.

*****

Clair F. Morgan, 51, who has been in the automobile business in Iola since 1937, died last night while on a business and pleasure trip in Colorado Springs, Colo. Morgan has owned the Buick agency here at 210 N. Washington since 1944.