A Look Back in Time — 1980

Around Town

June 11, 2020 - 10:47 AM

40 Years Ago

Rep. George Works of Humboldt announced today he would again be a candidate for the Kansas House of Representatives’ 10th District seat. Works has represented the 10th District in Topeka for eight years.

