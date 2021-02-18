A look back in time – February 1976

Duane and Judy McGraw assumed management of the Dandy-Lion Flower Shop Monday and have renamed it Duane’s Flower Shop. The McGraws came to Iola from Garnett where he was an assistant in a flower shop there.

*****

Wesley and Wanda Stephens of Moran and Orville and Ruby Croisant of Humboldt were given this year’s conservation awards at the annual meeting of the Allen County Soil Conservation District meeting.