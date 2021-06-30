A look back in time – June 1951

One of the first farmers to join the Allen County Soil Conservation District was Harold Swanson, Elsmore, who received a Kansas State Bankers award this year for his achievements. The award was won jointly by him and his son, J. Edward Swanson, who own adjoining farms and operate a total of 720 acres. Both are dedicated SCS converts.

*****

The governing body of Iola accepted the offer of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company to sell its lot on North Oak for $950. The new water tower will be placed there.