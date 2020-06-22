A Look Back in Time – June 1970

Fire consumed the Diebolt Lumber Co. in Le Roy and resulted in damage to two adjacent houses. Loss was estimated at between $75,000 and $80,000 by Lawrence Diebolt, Iola, owner. Gerald Clay, manager, said the cause was defective wiring. The yard is one of three lumber companies owned by Diebolt. The other two are at LaHarpe. The blaze was fought by the Le Roy volunteer fire department and units from Burlington, Yates Center, Colony and Iola. Members of the auxiliary unit of the volunteer firefighters made coffee for the firemen and served them bacon, eggs and toast at about 4 a.m.

*****

Dr. Cora Crews is the second female physician to practice in Iola. Crews graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1926 and did her internship in Denver at the Children’s Hospital. She met and married C.E. Crews, who became supervisor of the Soil Conservation Office in Allen County, a position he held for many years.