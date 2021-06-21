A look back in time – June 1976

The Gates plant was dedicated June 8 with official fanfare. Speaking were Charles Gates, president and CEO of Gates Rubber Co., Gov. Robert Bennett, Robert Holwell, executive vice president in charge of rubber operations for Gates, Mayor Jack Hastings, Iola plant manager Burt Hoefs, and Jack McCandless, vice president of Gates for public relations. Gov. Bennett presented to Charles Gates a plaque with the Great Seal of Kansas affixed, and presented Hoefs with a Kansas flag. Mayor Hastings and Charles Gates opened the plant to touring visitors, about 500 of them, including Gates distributors from over the United States who came in a chartered bus from Kansas City for the occasion, by cutting a length of plastic hose manufactured in the plant here. The Iola Municipal Band, in their new uniforms, played before and after the dedication.