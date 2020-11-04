A look back in time- November 1970

Elementary students from Iola, Gas, LaHarpe, Moran, Elsmore, Humboldt, Zillah and Piqua were guests of the Iola Unity Club at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to see “Aesop’s Fallibles,” an up-to-date version of the famous fables, presented by the Young Matrons’ Trouping Unit of the Community Children’s Theater of Kansas City. An estimated 1,500 children saw the performance.

TOPEKA (AP) — Kansas Democrats, making their best showing in a dozen years, held onto the governor’s chair for two more years, punctured the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation and won the state Attorney General’s office for the first time in history in Tuesday’s election. Allen County voters, however, remained staunch Republicans, giving majorities to all of the state and national Republican candidates and returning county office holders who sought re-election.

