A look back in time – October 1960

Allen County had fewer farms in 1959 than in 1954 but they were larger in size and represented a substantially larger investment. This is revealed in the preliminary report of the 1959 agricultural census which was taken last fall. It lists 1,283 farms with a total land area of 302,690 acres. The average size of the farms is 235.9 acres and the average value is $22,919, including the land and improvements. Similar figures for 1954 were 1,499 farms, averaging 202.9 acres in size with an average value of $14,181.

*****

H.W. Doty, president of Foodtown Super Markets, Inc., announced today that his firm has leased the building at 114 E. Madison which was vacated Saturday by the Kroger Company. The company will open a new store in the building Thursday. The Foodtown Company was formed in 1937 and its first store was opened in Chanute that year. It now operates 23 markets in southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma. Neil McCracken will be the grocery manager in Iola and John Phillips will be in charge of the meat department. The building is owned by B.W. Curtis, well-known retired furniture dealer who now lives in El Cajon, Calif.