 | Wed, Oct 06, 2021
A look back in time – October 1971

Community

October 6, 2021 - 2:00 PM

50 Years Ago

By one measure, Iola is $1 million in the hole, Jerry Bratten, district extension forester, told a group of Iolans last night. Bratten and another extension agent from Kansas State University conducted an inventory of shade trees in Iola and concluded that Iola has only 30 percent as many shade trees as it needs. Bratten spoke to members of the newly formed city forestry committee and representatives of a dozen civic and service organizations. “When we talk about the value of shade trees, we don’t mean replacement cost,” he said. “What we mean is the esthetic value of the trees,” he said.

*****

